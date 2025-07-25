Rochdale Hornets sign Super League quartet on loan

ROCHDALE HORNETS have bolstered their squad for the League One run-in with the addition of four youngsters from Super League clubs.

Warrington Wolves trio Isaac Reid, Charlie McKler and James Duffy have all joined Gary Thorton’s side for the rest of the year, as has Wakefield Trinity’s Harry Ratcliffe.

The quartet all hail from the area and played junior rugby at Rochdale Mayfield.

Prop McKler played six times on loan at Keighley Cougars earlier this season and versatile back Duffy has featured once for Widnes Vikings via dual-registration, while centre Ratcliffe and forward Reid are yet to make their professional debuts.

“We’ve brought these young lads in to bolster our troops over the coming weeks,” said coach Thornton, whose team are sixth – five points off the top-four places which bring a place in the super eights and shot at promotion – ahead of Sunday’s trip to Goole Vikings.

“They have all come from really good academy systems and are ready for the next steps in their careers.

“They are also highly rated by their respective Super League clubs and will bring enthusiasm and energy to our group.”