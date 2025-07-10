Rochdale Hornets still confident of push for promotion

ROCHDALE HORNETS hooker Ross Whitmore says they remain confident they can kick-on and push for the potential promotion places.

In a fiercely-competitive division, Hornets find themselves sixth with five wins from eleven games, but know a run of wins can propel them firmly into top-four contention.

Whitmore said: “We’re confident as a group, and I don’t think there’s a better team higher than us.

“Games against the top sides are a big chance for us to put a stamp on where we are as a group.

“I’m certain we can beat a top-two team comfortably on our day. Now we need to kick on and make this season ours, not just let it pass us by.”

Rochdale have seven games remaining until the end of the regular season, when the top four will then go for promotion against the Championship bottom four.

As with every third-tier club, Hornets have had a disjointed fixture list and multiple weeks off, owing to the initial odd number of teams and the withdrawal of Cornwall after the season started.

Whitmore added: “Having weeks off isn’t ideal, but at least it gives more time to build as a squad.”