Zane Musgrove having big influence on Oldham despite long ban

OLDHAM might be missing Zane Musgrove until late August due to a lengthy suspension.

But coach Sean Long says the former NRL, Super League and Samoa prop’s presence will still be felt by his teammates as they continue their push for the play-offs in their first season following promotion from League One.

The 29-year-old completed game one of an eight-match ban for the use of unacceptable language relating to disability while still a Warrington player as Oldham beat Halifax 23-20.

While Musgrove only moved to Boundary Park in May and has made just the three appearances for the Roughyeds, Long said: “Zane has been awesome on and off the pitch and has really sorted our middles out.

“The rest of the lads have jumped on board with him, and while he won’t be playing for a while, hopefully we’ll see some of his influence.

“Being without him is a big setback, but he’ll still be a big part of our group, and we’ll all get around him.”

Long had ex-New Zealand second rower Elijah Taylor back from injury and in action for the first time since March against Halifax in a game which took place at Bradford’s Bartercard Odsal due to the ongoing installation of a new pitch at The Shay.

And he said the former New Zealand Warriors’, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, Salford and Featherstone player’s experience was key to withstanding an attempted fightback by the Yorkshire side.

“ET is a leader and was immense in those closing stages when we really had to dig in and defend with everything we had,” he added.

“It was good to get some minutes into both him and (centre) Ben O’Keefe (also out since March).

“Ben’s plays in yardage and his carries were very good, and it’s important to have players returning at a really important stage of the season.”

Oldham host Sheffield on Sunday before a return to Odsal to play Bradford on Friday, July 18.