The former St Helens star making fresh start with Australian club

Philippa Birchall is the latest in a growing number of players heading down under looking for a new challenge and the possibility of playing in the NRLW.

WHEN Philippa Birchall’s father took her to her first rugby league game at Knowsley Road as a nine-year-old, little did she know that years later, she would be playing for her beloved St Helens.

But that is exactly what transpired for a wide-eyed young girl who set her mind on playing rugby league.

Now, the former St Helens star is settling into her new surroundings in Brisbane, having packed her bags and signed on with the Valleys Diehards club in Brisbane.

Leaving her family behind, the former Saints forward is relishing her time down under as she embarks on a personal soul-searching mission.

“My journey began growing up on a farm in St Helens with my parents and two sisters.

“I am a St Helens girl through and through and being a rugby league town, you just had to support or play for Saints.

“I am the youngest of the Birchall children and come from a rugby league mad family who live and breathe the game.

“We have been season ticket holders at Saints all our lives and bleed red and white.

“Having watched my first game of rugby league as a nine-year-old against Bradford, I was amazed by the open style of play and physicality that rugby league brought.

“I turned to my dad and said I want to play rugby league too.”

Birchall’s parents then investigated a local league festival being held in the area and before you know it, the youngest of the Birchall clan had signed on at amateur club Thatto Heath.

From there, she has never looked back.

“Cutting my teeth at Thatto Heath was good for my development.

“I made the Lancashire side on three occasions as a teen and then to my amazement, I was offered a contract in the Saints Women’s Super League side as a 17-year-old.

“Playing for my hometown club was a dream come true because I am red and white through and through and got to play rugby league right in my own backyard where I grew up.

“I never thought that the women’s game would progress so quickly, but it has and is good to see it getting stronger each year.”

Having been a shining light in the St Helens side, Birchall states that playing at Wembley Stadium in front of her friends and family has been one of the highlights of her career so far.

“Playing at Wembley was surreal. I used to watch the old Challenge Cup finals as a kid, but to play on that sacred ground was something I will cherish forever.

“Not only that, but I also captained the Irish women’s rugby league team qualifying through my mother who is Irish.

“Singing that Irish national anthem still gives me goosebumps thinking about it because I was making my mum proud.”

Birchall who says she fell out of love with the game in England and wanted a fresh start, sought advice about a move to Australia.

Several phone calls were made and before you know it, Birchall was boarding a plane for Brisbane.

“It all happened so quickly. I applied for a 12-month working visa and sought out a number of clubs before reaching out to Danny Walker at Valleys Diehards, who took a chance on me.

“I was a bit lost in my career but coming to Australia was the best decision I have ever made because it rejuvenated my love of the game again.

“Since arriving at the Diehards, I was welcomed with open arms and the coaching staff and girls have all been incredibly supportive.”

Having been thrust into the uncustomary role of halfback, Birchall is relishing her opportunity in Australia and has little regard where she plays as, as long it helps the team.

“I am learning the halfback position on the fly. Whatever the team needs, I will just fit in and do my best.

“I must say the game in Australia is much quicker and physical than the English Super League, but skill wise, I reckon we are both on par.

“All this would not have been possible though if my parents did not believe in me at an early age when I wanted to play league. They are two people who have been my biggest influencers in ensuring I got what I needed.”

Birchall believes that England could take a leaf out of the Australian women’s game in terms of development and pathways given how professional the game is down under.

“If you have a pathway for girls and develop them at an early age, I can only see the game in England and other countries becoming stronger. The Aussies have it down pat and it has been a real revelation since arriving.

“It is my first time in Australia and it was daunting leaving my family behind, but I was determined to see this through no matter what.

“I have my bad days with homesickness, but I am living with two flatmates who come from my neighbourhood back home, so the transition has been a little better than expected.”

Birchall’s short term goal is to gain experience from her stint in Australia with a long-term goal of landing a contract with a NRLW side.

“If it happens, it happens, I am here living my best life and I am just enjoying travelling around a country that is jaw dropping, all whilst getting to playing rugby league.

“I am doing this for me, for my own journey, but that NRLW contract is always in the back of my mind.”

Birchall’s message to other girls thinking of heading to Australia to further their careers is straight to the point.

“Everybody dreams of the perfect life. I am taking 12 months to not only see the world but evaluate myself against the world’s best. Do not sit around dreaming, just go for it.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 510 (July 2025)