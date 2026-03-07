Adrian Lam picks the pieces out of Leigh Leopards’ third loss in row

ADRIAN LAM felt his Leigh Leopards lacked a killer instinct as they suffered a third straight defeat.

Leigh were down to the bare bones with only 19 available players for the 22-16 home loss to Catalans Dragons.

“I am really frustrated,” said Lam. “I thought we had plenty of opportunities to win the game in the end.

“We only have ourselves to blame really, we lacked a bit of game sense and game management as well.

“There was plenty of effort tonight from all of them, I just felt we lacked a real killer punch when it counted most and that takes time.

“When it counted most, we didn’t turn up for each other so that’s what we have got to work on.”