Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell hands new long-term deal to Super League flyer

WARRINGTON WOLVES have tied up one of Super League’s most exciting players in the competition.

Having made the step up to Super League from Swinton Lions back in 2020, Matty Ashton has since scored 35 tries in 54 appearances for the Cheshire club.

And now he has extended his time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until the end of 2026 at least.

The winger made his England debut at the weekend in the 64-0 win over France.

Ashton topped the club’s try-scoring charts in the 2020 and 2022 seasons and currently leads the way this campaign with seven tries in the opening rounds.

He won the Club’s Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year accolades last season.

Speaking on the news, Ashton said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have agreed a new deal. This club has done a lot for me during my time here and I want to repay that trust.

“The club are really trying to build something over these next couple of years and you can see that with the players we’ve signed and retained.

“I feel like I’ve been a lot more consistent in my own performances this season and feel like there’s a lot more growth in my game too. I need to keep working hard everyday and enjoying being a part of this group and environment. I’m very happy being at this club and want to bring success.”

Wolves Head Coach Daryl Powell added: “It’s fantastic news that Matty has agreed to extend his deal at the club.

“I had full belief at the start of last year that he would become an international winger of the future and he has started this season in international quality form. He’s a fantastic person as well as a quality player. I’ve no doubt he will be a massive fans favourite for many years to come.”