Rowley happy to have no more French trips

ST HELENS coach Paul Rowley had had to take his team to France twice already this season, having beaten Catalans Dragons 36-4 in Perpignan in Round 3 and then travelled to Toulouse for a 30-16 victory last Friday in Round 5.

It means that St Helens are the first English team in Super League to have made two visits to France this season and Rowley is glad to have them both out of the way, especially having registered two victories.

“We’ve done the trips, albeit on harder routes because of the unavailability of direct flights and we have the points in the bag,” said Rowley.

“It’s good to have them out of the way as we get towards the middle and the end of the season.”

With the help of those two wins, St Helens now find themselves in third place in the Super League table, behind only Wigan and Warrington, with four wins from five matches.

Given the injuries that have affected some of their leading players, Rowley admits that he is broadly satisfied with being in that position.

“With the contributing factors of the injuries, we would probably have taken it,” he said.

“I think we can be content with where we’re at, with a lot of new players, a new coach and a new way of playing. There is still some growth in us and I feel that we have already grown a lot since the start of the season. From now on we just need to raise and hold the standards we have achieved.”

If there is any benefit to be gained from injuries, it is that they give the coach the opportunity to assess younger players who come into the side to replace those who are unavailable, although it isn’t a benefit that Rowley would like to have.

“The manner of the injuries is the problem. There are a lot of long term injuries, including a couple that were the result of foul play, although you are only allowed compensation if they are out for the season.

“But those injuries do give other players opportunities but we would much rather have a full squad available and we are looking forward to having everybody back.”

Saints probably face their biggest test so far this season when they travel to Hull KR on Friday night. Does Rowley take encouragement from the fact that the Robins lost to Catalans by six points last Saturday, compared to St Helens’ 32-point margin of victory against the same opponents?

“We don’t pay attention to external factors like that,” he insisted.

“They are a great team. You don’t become world champions without being a great team.”