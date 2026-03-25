George Roby becomes third Swinton Lions player released in a week

SWINTON LIONS have released three squad members in hookers George Roby and Jonny Openshaw plus Australian outside back Kye Jacobson.

Roby, 23, has played 68 times for Swinton since 2022, first over two loan spells from Huddersfield before signing permanently ahead of the 2024 season.

He’d featured in seven of their first nine matches this year including their most recent, a 50-0 1895 Cup preliminary-round defeat to Sheffield.

Swinton, the only side yet to register a win in the Championship, said in a statement that Roby’s release was “performance-related and not financial”.

They added: “We would like to thank George for all of his efforts for the Lions, and wish him the very best in his future career”.

Openshaw, 23, has ended his second spell with the club for personal reasons after playing four times this season and ten (with two tries) for the Lions in all.

He was signed last June after a short stint at Featherstone, where he failed to feature but played once for Keighley on loan.

Openshaw had joined Featherstone from Rochdale, for whom he made 13 appearances and scored four tries in 2024.

Before that the Leigh Miners Rangers product and England Community Lions Under 20 representative player was in the system of the old Salford club and had a four-match loan stint at Oldham in 2022.

His first spell at Swinton in 2023 was disrupted by a knee injury which prevented him from playing any games.

Swinton coach Paul Wood said: “Jonny has been first-class. His commitment, professionalism and attitude have been outstanding.

“But he has now made the decision to step away from the game, and we fully respect that. At this club, player wellbeing will always come first, and sometimes there are things in life that have to take priority.

“Jonny leaves with our full support and best wishes, and he’ll always be welcome back.”

Jacobson, 24, joined Swinton ahead of this season after arriving in the UK twelve months earlier to join Cornwall, for whom he played all three League One games in 2025, crossing for one try, before they folded.

The former Newcastle Knights development player later had a trial spell at Workington before joining Bedford Tigers.

Jacobson has left by mutual consent after being unable to force his way into the Swinton team.

“This gives Kye the freedom to find another club, and it is all about his personal development,” added Wood.

“Unfortunately we weren’t able to offer him the games he needs, and it’s important for him to be playing regularly.

“He’s been excellent around the group. He’s trained hard, applied himself well, and been a great teammate.”