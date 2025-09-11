Rugby league fans fume after Rob Burrow MND documentary misses out on top NTA award

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been left seething after Rob Burrow MND documentary missed out on the top National Television Award last night.

There’s Only One Rob Burrow was shortlisted in the Authored Documentary category at this year’s National Television Awards (NTAs), with rugby league supporters voting in their droves.

However, that wasn’t enough to win as Molly-Mae Hague – who became famous through ITV2’s hit show Love Island – and her documentary series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, took first place.

The six-part programme launched on Amazon Prime Video in January, detailing the reality star’s fashion brand venture after her public split with professional boxer Tommy Fury.

That programme triumphed over There’s Only One Rob Burrow, Flintoff and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.

To make matters even worse, Molly-Mae got back together with Tommy back in May.