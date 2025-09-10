Wakefield Trinity snap up St Helens youngster

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have snapped up St Helens youngster Kian McGann.

The 18-year old joins Wakefield on a two-year deal with a club option of a third that could keep the youngster at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

A talented fullback or halfback, McGann has been an ever-present in Saints’ Academy and Reserves side for the past two seasons and represented Lancashire in both Origin games against Yorkshire in 2025.

After joining Trinity, McGann said: “I am delighted to be joining such a great club and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. It should be an exciting journey for me and I’m looking forward to ripping in the Pre-Season with a new team. Hopefully I can make a good impression of myself for everyone at the club.”

Trinity Head Coach Daryl Powell said: “Kian is a young player who can play in most outside back positions as well as half and full back. He is talented and driven and we look forward to him achieving his potential with us over the coming years.”

Wakefield’s Director of Rugby, Ste Mills said: “We are delighted to bring Kian to Wakefield Trinity. He is a player we have kept a close eye on throughout the year and we’ve loved how he has progressed. Kian can play multiple positions in the back line and we feel this is vital for our squad going forward. He has raw talent that we are excited to work with and see where he can get to.”