Willie Peters feels Mikey Lewis treatment “went too far” as Hull KR boss explains pride over halfback star

WILLIE PETERS feels that the treatment handed out to Mikey Lewis “went too far” in Hull KR’s 18-4 win over Hull FC at the weekend.

Lewis was on the receiving end of a Jack Ashworth strike which saw the latter receive a seven-match ban by an Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday.

Despite being on the wrong end of that controversial blow, Lewis didn’t retaliate and Peters has reiterated his pride of the halfback’s actions.

“Mikey has worked hard on it (discipline) for the last three years and I’ve seen a lot of growth in him,” Peters said.

“He’s a father now and he has matured as he’s got older. Mikey is going to keep making mistakes because he is young but as long as he learns and doesn’t make the same mistakes.

“On the weekend, I don’t want to go into it too much, but the treatment he got went too far. After the game, I said I was really proud of him with how he didn’t react.

“A couple of years ago it might have been a bit different.”

Ashworth’s ban was hefty, but Peters refused to be drawn on those conversations.

“I’ll be honest, I don’t want to go into too much detail. I said what I said after the game.

“He’s got his suspension and after they make the decisions I tend to move on. I want to focus on this week.”

So how does Peters want to see Rovers improve from the Hull derby success?

“I think just with the handling of the ball, we want to hand it over on our terms and not force things.

“There were errors out of yardage again. I liked what we did for the first 20 minutes and the scoreboard wasn’t going to be a reflection of how we were going.

“It was after 20 minutes where we could complete a set and then not complete one and that was what we did for the next 15 minutes.

“If we do that against Wakefield who like to play footy – they ask more questions than potentially any other side – they will hurt you.”