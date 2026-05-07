Two Super League clubs circle England rugby union international Ben Earl

WARRINGTON WOLVES and Wigan Warriors are reportedly circling England rugby union international Ben Earl.

28-year-old Earl is a self-confessed rugby league aficionado and his signature is reportedly being weighed up by the two Super League heavyweights, according to City AM.

Earl is expected to be part of the England union side that will play in next year’s World Cup, and that is when Warrington and Wigan are expected to make their move.

He is currently on around £600,000 per season, with his salary boosted by an RFU central contract.

Meanwhile, Super League clubs get salary cap dispensation if they sign union players that have never played league professionally.

And, Earl himself has admitted just how much he loves the 13-man code.

“I love league, I watch more league than union but I don’t really know the ins and outs,” he told RugbyPass last month.

“I’m on every fantasy and every tipping competition. I’m a massive student of the game and picking people’s brains all the time.

I would have loved to do it. If someone said, ‘what would be your one regret?’ it would probably be not giving it a go at one point.”

Earl signed a new contract with Saracens last year which takes him up until the end of the 2029 season.