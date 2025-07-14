Rugby league fans vote for the unluckiest player to be left out of England squad

IF you haven’t been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you will have noticed Shaun Wane naming his 32-man squad to prepare to face Australia in the autumn.

England will take on the Kangaroos in a three-match Test Series, with games at Leeds, Everton and London and with Headingley and the new Everton Stadium sold out, only Wembley is left for those interested in seeing Australia hit the UK shores for the first time in two decades.

Of course, like every squad named by the national coach, there will be people that disagree with some stars that have been left out.

In this week’s League Express, readers were asked who was the unluckiest to be left out of that 32-man squad: with one clear winner.

Here are the results in full:

Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos – 42.69%

Dean Hadley – Hull KR – 15.22%

Umyla Hanley – Leigh Leopards – 10.75%

Zak Hardaker – Hull FC – 5.79%

Max Jowitt – Wakefield Trinity – 15.75%

Mark Percival – St Helens – 7.03%

Oliver Wilson – Huddersfield Giants – 2.78%