Rugby league fans vote on club they least wanted to join Super League

THERE will be a 14-team Super League in 2026.

After Bradford Bulls replaced Salford Red Devils by means of the IMG grading system – Toulouse Olympique and York Knights were chosen by an independent panel to join an expanded league.

League Express conducted their usual weekly poll before last week’s news of the three promoted Championship sides with the question: “Of the four clubs that are the favourites to win elevation to Super League when the decision on expanding the competition to 14 clubs is revealed, which club would you be most reluctant to see in Super League in 2026?”

The clubs were Bradford, Toulouse, York and London Broncos.

Interestingly, the Bulls topped the poll with 33.68 percent of the vote, with Toulouse coming in second with 28.85 percent.

London were third with almost a quarter of the vote at 23.10 percent, but York were the favourite amongst fans with just 14.37 percent against their promotion.