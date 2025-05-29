Rugby league readers give emphatic response to favourite viewing slot for Super League on TV

RUGBY LEAGE readers have given an emphatic response to the question: ‘when is your favourite time for watching Rugby League on TV?’ in this week’s League Express.

The answers on offer were: Thursday evening, Friday evening, Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening, Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening.

It’s fair to say that there was a consensus that Friday evening is the best in League Express’ readers’ views, with almost 50 per cent of readers agreeing that this particular time slot was their favourite.

Here are the results in full:

Thursday evening – 10.29%

Friday evening – 47.30%

Saturday afternoon – 12.91%

Saturday evening – 6.88%

Sunday afternoon – 19.84%

Sunday evening – 2.89%