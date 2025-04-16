Hull KR set for major new recruitment focus as Willie Peters gives latest on Tyrone May future

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has identified the Super League club’s recruitment focus in the near future.

With Rovers picking up former Leigh Leopards forward Tom Amone on a three-year deal from 2026, KR’s aggressive recruitment drive has been hailed as one of Super League’s best.

Now Peters is keen to bring through younger players and build for the future.

“There will be recruitment conversations around a halfback spot and in and around that space,” Peters said.

“We will be looking at our youth and who we bring in around that. We are looking at doing is building our academy and working on that to try and bring some players through.

“That’s ideally what we want to do as a club. We haven’t brought a lot of players through and that is an area we want to keep working at.

“Whether we do bring in players at a younger age we will be looking at that. That’s what other successful clubs do.”

Most of the speculation at halfback has been down to Tyrone May being linked with an exit from Craven Park.

“Tyrone has indicated he wants to go back home,” said Peters.

“We will see where it goes but Tyrone wants to play with his brothers which is his number one option.

“As a club, we can’t just wait around for too long but he still could be here next year. There’s no real update there.”

With Tyrone’s brother Terrell currently plying his trade for Wests Tigers in the NRL and halfback Lachlan Galvin seemingly on his way out of the Concord club, Peters was asked about the possibility of Tyrone linking up with Terrell – and third brother Taylan potentially making the move further down the line.

“If there is an opportunity at the Tigers to go there with Lachlan Galvin leaving and if he can do that then he will have memories for life playing with his brothers.

“I would then assume that Taylan would be able to go there at some stage.”