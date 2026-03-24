Ryan Carr reflects on Chris Atkin exit and outlines desire for new signing

RYAN CARR has admitted Castleford Tigers are actively looking for an outside back following the exit of Chris Atkin, as well as the injuries to Blake Taaffe and Fletcher Rooney.

The Tigers released Atkin with immediate effect earlier in the week, with the 33-year-old making the move to Bradford Bulls until the end of the 2026 Super League season.

That has left Castleford thin on the ground in terms of player depth, and Carr is keen to bring in fresh blood.

“We are definitely actively looking at the moment,” Carr said.

“We want to add to our squad depth having lost Blake Taaffe and Fletcher Rooney to season-ending injuries.

“They are two fullbacks we went into pre-season with and we lost them within a week of each other.”

The exit of Atkin surprised a number of people considering that the Tigers have been suffering from injuries, and Carr believes director of rugby Chris Chester is better placed to explain the departure.

“That’s more of a Chris Chester conversation. I distance myself from the business side of the game because I’m here to coach my players.

“I’m here to build relationships with those players and I feel like we have a tight-knit group here.

“I rang Chris (Atkin) and thanked him for everything he has done for us, but in terms of the business side of things, it’s more to do with Chezzy.”