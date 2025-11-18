Ryan Sutton returns to Super League with Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS have signed former Wigan Warriors prop Ryan Sutton.

The 30-year-old made 118 appearances for his hometown club Wigan, scoring 11 tries, over a period of five seasons between 2014 and 2018

Sutton joined Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2019 NRL campaign and spent four seasons in the Australian capital before moving to Canterbury Bulldogs on a AU$550,000-a-year deal.

But a series of serious injuries – including hip and knee issues – saw Sutton play just 13 NRL matches for the Bulldogs before the forward ruptured his bicep whilst on a train-and-trial deal with Gold Coast Titans.

More to follow.