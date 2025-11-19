Midlands Hurricanes web partnership a ‘statement of intent’

MIDLANDS HURRICANES are spreading the word about the game in the region – with the help of a regular League Express contributor.

Welsh Rugby League guru Ian Golden, who regularly covers Hurricanes matches for this newspaper, has designed the Birmingham club’s new-look website.

And Golden’s firm Sporting Records Online Ltd have become Midlands’ new data partners.

Sporting Records are already website and data partners to Wales Rugby League and data partners to the Scotland Rugby League.

They also work with a number of rugby union sides in Wales, plus English Premiership club Northampton.

Golden, 54, has included historical records since the club became moved to Birmingham ahead of the 2022 season, and is working on adding the Coventry Bears years (they entered League One in 2015 playing at Butts Park Arena).

Having previously played at Portway Stadium, the home of rugby union team Birmingham and Solihull Bees, Midlands are now based the 18,000-capacity Alexander Stadium in the Perry Barr area, which was a key venue at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The stadium will host the European Athletics Championships in August.

Golden said: “After reporting at Midlands Hurricanes for the last couple of years, I’m delighted to come on board as official website and data partners.

“I’ve loved the family atmosphere I’ve experienced at the club and I’ve already enjoyed working alongside everyone there.

“I’m delighted to bring this next step to my working friendship with Hurricanes and I’m hoping this will be long and fruitful.”

Midlands managing director Eorl Crabtree added: “Everyone at the club is very grateful for Ian’s efforts in creating our brand-new website.

“Having watched it develop, it is clear Ian has put the same passion into creating this website that he puts into everything he does in this sport.

“Launching our new website signals the direction this club is determined to take as we step into the Championship.

“We’re raising standards across every part of the organisation, and our digital presence should also reflect that ambition.

“This platform delivers clearer access to our club news and fixtures, our community work, and the future we’re building through our pathways.

“It’s a statement of intent. We are moving forward with purpose, and we want our supporters with us every step of the way.”