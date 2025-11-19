Stefan Ratchford appointed to new Warrington Wolves role

STEFAN RATCHFORD has started his post-playing career by taking up the role of transition coach at Warrington Wolves.

The former England star retired at the end of last season following a 19-year career spent mostly with Warrington.

After starting out at Salford, Ratchford enjoyed 14 seasons in primrose and blue, two of them as skipper, scoring 1,680 points – including 95 tries – in 359 appearances.

In total, he played 477 career games, six of them full England caps – notably in two group matches at the 2017 World Cup, and twice against New Zealand the following year.

Although the goal of a Super League title eluded him – as he lost four Grand Finals with Warrington – Ratchford did win the Challenge Cup in 2012 and 2019 with the Wolves, as well as a League Leaders’ Shield in 2016.

When his retirement was announced in September, Warrington said the 37-year-old would be remaining at the club in a new role.

That has now been confirmed as a position which will see him work closely in particular with young players making the step from academy and reserves into the senior squad.

Warrington said in a statement: “The former captain will work closely with the Wire’s emerging talents as they step into the first-team environment, supporting their on-field development and helping them adapt to the demands of Super League.

“Ratchford will also monitor the progress of players out on loan, ensuring their pathways align with the club’s plans.”

Youth production has been a rare positive for the club over the past year while Sam Burgess’ squad slumped to an eight-place finish.

Warrington won the Academy Grand Final to complete an unbeaten season in the under-18s league, and that squad followed it up with a tour of Australia in which they beat an equivalent Penrith Panthers side and drew with a New South Wales team.

Five club products made their senior debuts this year in Ewan Irwin, Zack Gardner, James Duffy, Ewan Smith and Tom McKinney, with 20 homegrown players featuring in total.