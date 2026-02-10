St Helens skipper out for ten weeks

By CHRIS JONES

ST HELENS are likely to be without their 2026 captain for at least the first ten rounds of this season’s Super League competition, after the club’s coach Paul Rowley confirmed that Matty Lees had suffered a serious knee injury in the Challenge Cup clash against Workington Town last Friday night.

Prop forward Lees, 28, appears to have suffered a medial ligament injury, although the club is still waiting for the exact nature of the injury to be confirmed.

“We’re still waiting on a specialist appointment, but it’ll be several weeks,” said Rowley.

“He’s sustained a nasty knee injury, but it won’t require surgery, just a lengthy rehab process, once we get full clarity.

“As disappointing as it is, it’s important that we turn to the silver lining. He’ll get a bit of a reset and should be back for round 10 or 11, which will be great news.”

During Lees’ absence Rowley is confident that he has sufficient squad depth to get results, with the spotlight now falling on some other members of the squad who will be expected to step in.

“We’ve got a strong squad,” he added.

“We’re not going to sulk about it; we’ll be challenged by it. Noah Stephens has had a fantastic pre-season. He’s carried a knock in recent weeks, but if he’s fit and available, he’ll be in contention, as will everyone else.”