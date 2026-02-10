Talking Rugby League: Why Melbourne Storm should consider Hull KR’s Willie Peters

THERE was an interesting piece of news to come out of Australia at the weekend.

The veteran Melbourne Storm coach, Craig Bellamy, who is now 66 years old, has agreed a new contract with the Storm that will take him to the end of the 2028 season.

For some time there has been speculation about Bellamy possibly retiring, but clearly he sees himself as having another three years performing at his best.

And I wonder whether it’s a coincidence that Hull KR coach Willie Peters also has a contract that expires in 2028.

It’s obvious to everyone that Peters will head back to Australia to coach in the NRL at some point in his career and, given his success with the Robins, the demand for his services is likely to be very high indeed.

But his record suggests to me that he should be able to be appointed at one of the biggest clubs in the NRL competition.

And who could be bigger than the Storm?

Since being created in 1998 they has consistently been a contender for the Premiership title.

They have had some great players and, under Bellamy, they have won the Grand Final several times and they have never been far away from it.

I think the Storm’s power brokers would be very wise to hold talks with Peters about taking over when his Hull KR tenure comes to an end at the same time as Bellamy’s in Melbourne.

Of course they could look elsewhere.

Two of their former great players – Billy Slater, who currently coaches Queensland, and Cameron Smith, who is now on the coaching staff at Brisbane Broncos – would be obvious contenders.

But in my view it’s often a mistake to appoint someone who was an icon at a club.

It’s better to bring in an outsider with a proven track record.

Willie Peters looks a great fit for carrying on the great work that Bellamy has done for so many years.