Cup tie a big financial tonic for Workington Town despite record defeat

WORKINGTON TOWN were left reflecting on a big Challenge Cup bonus despite their heavy third-round home defeat by St Helens.

Jonty Gorley’s side were beaten 98-2 by the Super League team in what was Paul Rowley’s first competitive match in charge.

It was a club record loss, with the previous mark 92-0 against Bradford at Odsal in round four of the Challenge Cup in February 1999.

However on the positive side, a turn-out of 4,169 at the Fibrus Community Stadium will have booster the coffers.

It was the highest gate at Workington since 4,829 saw Leeds win 68-18 in the Challenge Cup fourth round in 2004, and it’s believed the proceeds could exceed their central distribution money for the season and could equate to around five normal home games.

Town also raised their profile both in the region and beyond, with the sight of youngsters having photographs with Saints stars such as Jack Welsby and Jackson Hastings welcomed by onlookers.

Workington actually led for a spell after Jake Carter kicked an early penalty goal, before Saints hit their straps, going on the notch 17 tries.

Rowley, whose side start their Super League campaign at Warrington on Friday, clearly took the cup-tie seriously.

“It was a competitive match, and we can’t be undercooked going into the Warrington game, that’s for sure,” he said.

“What I’ve learned over the years is to be respectful and humble when you’re approaching games otherwise you come undone. Giving Workington the utmost respect was the overriding factor.

“They’re a proud club with a rich history and their support was vociferous.”

Workington are next in action at home to Widnes on Sunday.