St Helens suffer Alex Walmsley injury blow

ST HELENS have been hit by the news that prop forward Alex Walmsley could be out of action for six weeks following a foot injury suffered prior to their last game in Perpignan against Catalans Dragons.

The news was confirmed today by St Helens coach Paul Rowley, who had to make a decision win whether to select Walmsley against the Dragons when he sustained the injury before the game, but decided in favour when Walmsley assured him that he would be able to handle the pain of playing the game.

But he will now miss Saints’ game against Bradford this Saturday and possibly several others.

But he will not require surgery.

“Alex was fantastic on Saturday,” said Rowley.

“He decided he could get through it and he helped us get the win.”

The absence of Walmsley will give opportunities to others, with Noah Stephens, who was in the 21-man squad at the weekend but wasn’t ready to return to the matochday squad, possibly getting an opportunity.