Widnes Vikings coach explains Jack Houghton loan move

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman says forward Jack Houghton is a “little bit behind” in their pecking order.

The 29-year-old former North Wales Crusaders and Swinton player has joined divisional rivals Rochdale on a month’s loan.

The Vikings have retained a call-back option on Houghton, who was signed over the close-season, but Coleman believes a stint at Hornets will be good for him.

“Jack’s been training well with us, he’s had a couple of opportunities against Thatto Heath and Workington, but he’s probably a little bit behind what we’ve got at the minute,” he said.

“He’s a valued member of this squad, though, and it’s vital he gets some games rather than sitting in the stands.

“We’ve had some good conversations with him about it, and he’s been really open to it, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on him at Rochdale.”