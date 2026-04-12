Matt Peet hails Wigan Warriors ‘courage’ to reach semi-finals

MATT PEET was delighted by the “courage” Wigan Warriors showed to earn their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Wigan trailed early on but fought back for a 26-22 quarter-final win at Wakefield Trinity.

“I am proud of the team,” said Warriors boss Peet. “We know we’re expected to be in the semi-finals.

“It wasn’t like we had to rip up and start again (after last week’s shock loss to St Helens).

“We showed courage to go behind and come back like we did.

“The game ebbed and flowed and either team would have been worthy winners. It felt a good game for the neutrals – it felt in the balance.

“But that togetherness and will to win is what I liked.”

Peet hailed the impact of bench prop Patrick Mago, saying: “He’s done it plenty of times for us. He’s got that capability.

“He’s a different type of front-rower and with that pass (for Zach Eckersley’s winning try) he’s got his vision and softness of hands which, with a big powerful body, is an asset for us.”

Peet also implied that Wakefield’s Jazz Tevaga should have been sent off, instead of yellow carded, for kicking out at Wigan winger Liam Marshall.

“I don’t need to say anything on that incident. Everyone knows. I don’t want to comment on it.”