The future of Magic Weekend laid bare as potential 2026 destination revealed

THE Magic Weekend is currently “under review” according to RL Commercial’s managing director, Rhodri Jones.

One of the most popular events in the rugby league calendar, the Magic Weekend is being threatened by the decision by Super League clubs to expand to 14 teams.

That’s because that move would see the removal of loop fixtures, of which Magic is currently one.

“I’d like to think it would be easier because we don’t have to think about loop fixtures,” Jones said.

“That said, depending on who comes up, if they are part of a groundshare stadium then that adds to the pool of teams already having a dual-use stadium.

“That means that certain times of the year – and especially in June and July – potentially half the league is unavailable to host home fixtures.

“We won’t avoid that challenge but what we do avoid is that congestion of loop fixtures.

“There have been discussions about Magic but no decision has been made about it.

“Clearly the ambition is to go to 14 teams and that removes the loop fixture sequence and Magic is a loop fixture.

“I don’t think we are in a position to go to seven clubs and ask them to give up a home game.

“Magic is under review and we are working behind the scenes to secure a venue that we might need, but at this moment in time it is under review.

“That’s the conversation we have had here internally with the strategic review group and with Sky as well and Sky have accepted that.”

Jones acknowledged that Newcastle remains a popular host for Magic Weekend.

“I think attendance proves this year that Newcastle is a good home for it and it works. The challenge for us would be the date and where it sits on the calendar,” he said.

“January through to the end of May next year will have Newcastle fixtures. It’s about finding the right slot without clashing with Wembley at the end of May and Easter.”