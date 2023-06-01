Super League Magic Weekend Saturday Team News: Three out, three in for Leeds, Jai Field returns for Wigan as Hull KR and Salford without key men

SUPER LEAGUE’S Magic Weekend is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be!

All six Super League sides in action on Saturday have now named their 21-man squads with Salford Red Devils going up against Hull KR first before Wigan Warriors take on Catalans Dragons. Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers then round off the first day.

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

🚨 Paul Rowley has named a 21-man squad for our Magic Weekend clash with @hullkrofficial!

Andy Ackers is out for Salford with concussion.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Ethan Ryan is out for KR with a broken jaw but Lachlan Coote and George King return.

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Wigan boss Matt Peet makes just one change to his 21-player squad as Academy product Harvey Makin is replaced by Jai Field, who comes back into contention following an injury lay-off after Wigan’s Round 7 win away to Leigh Leopards.

Catalans Dragons’ 21-man squad

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

Rohan Smith has named his 21-man squad to face Castleford at the Magic Weekend at St James' Park in Newcastle

The Rhinos are without Aidan Sezer, Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon, who were all forced off injured in last Friday’s loss to St Helens at Headingley. James McDonnell and James Bentley are back, though, as is Blake Austin.

Blake Austin is set to return to action after missing the last two games whilst youngster Leon Ruan and Alfie Edgell could make their debuts after being included in the initial squad.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

Andy Last makes just one change as Jason Qareqare returns in place of Alex Sutcliffe.