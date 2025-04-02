End of the line for Cornwall as they withdraw from League One

CORNWALL have announced they have withdrawn from League One with immediate effect.

The Choughs went down to a record 78-6 defeat to Whitehaven on Sunday, in what will prove to be their final game as a club.

Therefore the scheduled fixture away to North Wales Crusaders on Sunday will not take place, nor will the club fulfil its remaining 2025 fixtures.

Cornwall said: “The current ownership group, who gained control of the club back in November, immediately sought further investment to try and stabilise the club and to grow the game of rugby league in the Duchy, through a professional club.

“Significant progress was made with potential overseas investors to achieve this although sadly, due the current uncertainties in the United States of America, this has not been possible.

“The club have subsequently explored other avenues to secure required funding, but these have been extensively exhausted, leaving Cornwall RLFC with no option other than to withdraw immediately.

“Cornwall RLFC would like to place on record its thanks to the club’s players, coaching staff, officials, sponsors and fans for their unwavering support over the past four years.”

The club will be making no further comment on this matter.