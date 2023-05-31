Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley issues strong response to Super League rivals’ bids for Tyler Dupree

ONE Salford Red Devils player has been in the news more than others recently and that is Tyler Dupree.

The prop forward, who made his England debut against France earlier this year, handed in a transfer request last week which Salford acknowledged but denied.

And, following Dupree’s stellar performance against Hull FC at the weekend, the Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley was asked about the prop’s future.

Rowley himself is determined to keep hold of Dupree.

“He has trained well and played well,” Rowley said.

“He is our player for three years as far as I’m concerned and I’m looking forward to carrying on coaching him for the next three years.

“If it’s anything to do with me, it won’t be happening. We will look after him, nurture him and pay him what he is worth and that would be the door shut.

“Wouldn’t that be a strong message from our club if we could do that? This club has been saying for a long time that we are not a selling club so we need to back that up now.”

In recent months, Salford have handed out contracts to the likes of Brodie Croft, Kallum Watkins and Andy Ackers, but Dupree staying at the Salford City Stadium would certainly send out a strong message.