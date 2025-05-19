Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley on potential contact with new owners and how to address players

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has revealed that he still hasn’t had any contact with the new owners of the Super League club.

The Red Devils were taken over by a consortium led by Swiss businessman Dario Berta earlier in the year, but little has changed in terms of financial security.

In fact, most recently, Salford City Council formally ended all negotiations with Jacobsen Management – the company of Saia Kalahai, one those involved in the Salford takeover – regarding the future of the venue.

Rowley’s time as head coach in the past few months has been tumultuous to say the least, with the Red Devils losing the likes of Chris Atkin, Deon Cross, Brad Singleton, Marc Sneyd and Tim Lafai.

But Rowley is trying to combat the hardships with a positive mindset.

“No, I’m day to day me, I keep the faith and I just stay positive all the time,” Rowley replied when asked if he’d had any update or contact from the ownership group.

Rowley went further when discussing what happens on a daily basis: “So as regards to anything else, whether it’s happened yesterday or what’s going to happen tomorrow, I don’t concern myself. I concern myself with today otherwise my head would have fell off a long time ago.

“I’ve got to stand in front of them players now and tomorrow as well in review. It’s important that I’m positive and I find the motivation for myself and for them as well.”