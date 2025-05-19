Seven Super League stars charged as Hull KR man given hefty punishment

HULL KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has received a two-match ban which will see him sidelined until the Challenge Cup final.

Waerea-Hargreaves was charged with Grade D head contact by the match review panel for a high tackle which saw him sin-binned during Hull KR’s win over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

He is set to miss Super League fixtures against Warrington Wolves and St Helens, this Friday and next, and be available again for the Wembley date with Warrington.

No other players have received bans this week, with a total of eight charged:

Gareth O’Brien (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Head Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in last 12 months: 3

Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade B Dangerous Contact – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points in last 12 months: 4.5

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Attempted Strike – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR) – Opposition: Huddersfield Giants – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Suspension and Fine – Penalty Points: 15 – Total Penalty Points: 16

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Leading with Knee – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2

Roderick Tai (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Late Contact on Passer – Fine – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3

Roderick Tai (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5

Muizz Mustapha (Castleford Tigers) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Late Contact on Passer – No Further Action – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5