Two NRL assistant coaches linked with St Helens coaching job

TWO NRL assistant coaches have been linked with the St Helens coaching job.

It’s fair to say that Saints have failed to inspire during the 2025 Super League campaign – though an impressive 40-0 thrashing of Catalans Dragons last Thursday did alleviate some pressure.

However, much speculation has already circulated that current Saints boss Paul Wellens could be on his way out, with Samoa head coach Ben Gardiner already being linked to the post.

Now the Courier Mail has reported that NRL assistant coaches Ben Hornby (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Josh Hannay (Cronulla Sharks) are another two options that have been suggested to potentially take over from Wellens.

Wellens had previously said on Saints’ bad run of form: “First and foremost, I am a St Helens boy myself, so I understand the disappointment when the team isn’t winning and quite naturally that adds to a lot of frustration.

“But what I’m here to do is support the players to try and get the best out of them.

“Ultimately, I know that the results stop with me, and that was the case at the back end of 2022 when I first took the job. And that’s not changed from day one to where I am now.”

Hornby has been at the Rabbitohs for over a decade and has worked as an assistant under Wayne Bennett and Jason Demetriou.

Hannay, meanwhile, has been linked with several head coaching jobs over the past two years, including the St George Illawarra Dragons, Parramatta Eels, Brisbane Broncos and Perth Bears.