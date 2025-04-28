Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley speaks on Deon Cross’ controversial exit

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has spoke on Deon Cross’ controversial exit following his move to St Helens.

Saints announced the signing of Cross late last week after the outside back had refused to train or play for the Red Devils following two months of late wage payments.

Despite him being under contract, Salford didn’t receive a transfer fee from Saints for Cross as the RFL de-registered him from the Red Devils’ squad under legal advice.

And following Salford’s 28-6 loss to Leigh Leopards at the weekend, Rowley was asked about the situation.

“I think the inner workings of the deal are not for me to talk about,” Rowley said.

“All I know is I look back and I’ve enjoyed working with Deon, I wish him all the best in his future and I’ve had some great times.

“We’ve laughed together, cried together and he’s moved on now.

“He’s worked hard to become an established Super League player and he’s off to new pastures. That’s what the vulnerability of our club is, it’s there for all to see.

“This sort of chaos, we can’t get too upset about losing little battles like that, or losing players whatever it looks like.

“We have to just concentrate on what’s next and who we’re working with and that’s what we’re doing.

“We’ve still got a great group here and I wish him all the best and I hope it works out for him. He’s a fantastic lad and yeah, good luck.”

The Red Devils have lost Brad Singleton, Marc Sneyd, Tim Lafai and Kallum Watkins already this season.