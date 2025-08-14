Salford Red Devils chief quits after alleging that the owners “suggested she sleep with an individual from the RFL”

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ Claire Bradbury has quit her role as chief operating officer of the Super League club after alleging that the new owners “suggested she sleep with an individual from the RFL” to “smooth over” Salford’s financial position.

On Bradbury’s LinkedIn, she posted: “I debated whether to post this, however, with what has been happening at Salford Red Devils, I think it is too important to say nothing.

“It’s with huge sadness that earlier this week I resigned from my role as COO. What was a dream job I’d worked so hard for and such a proud moment in my career, is one I can no longer do 💔🥹

“I hope no other Club experiences what we have been through this year…”

However, in a longer post, Bradbury shared her experiences of what she claims to have been “misogynistic, inappropriate language” from the club’s new owners.

Bradbury goes further, alleging that this language formed into a ‘suggestion’ that she sleep with someone from the RFL in order to “smooth things over” and that she remained quiet about the issue because she wanted Salford to succeed.

Here is the post on LinkedIn in full:

Bradbury joined the Red Devils as COO back in October 2024 after almost four years as marketing and sales director at rugby union side Sale Sharks.