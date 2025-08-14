Warrington Wolves leave it late to get out of jail against Catalans Dragons

WARRINGTON WOLVES 30 CATALANS DRAGONS 22

KASEY SMITH, Halliwell Jones Stadium, Thursday

WARRINGTON got out of jail after scoring two late tries to snatch a win over the spirited Catalans Dragons.

The Wolves’ play-off hopes have been hanging on by a thread in recent weeks and, for huge chunks of this game, it looked as if those ambitions were dead and buried as they found themselves 22-6 down against the Dragons after just 30 minutes.

Warrington, though, as they often have this year, dug deep to overturn what was a truly woeful first-half showing in which the Dragons ran riot.

It’s fair to say Catalans have endured a difficult season, delivering their fair share of dismal performances, but this time they played with freedom and purpose – not only showing their prowess in attack but proving their worth at the other end too.

It was harsh on Joel Tomkins’ men, who gave their all in a valiant effort to secure victory, only to be undone by five second-half penalties and several costly handling errors.

It was Warrington who ultimately claimed victory, displaying remarkable patience to wear down the Dragons in a relentless second-half assault, with their opponents only succumbing in the final ten minutes.

The tone was set very early on when the Dragons capitalised on a Ratchford spilled kick and, after quick hands involving Bayley Sironen and Luke Keary, Tommy Makinson went over in the corner for an early lead.

Then the Dragons failed to deal with a Marc Sneyd dink and Lachlan Fitzgibbon had the vision to spot space out right which the Wolves exploited when Zack Gardner ran through unopposed before Sneyd levelled with the conversion.

But the Dragons came to play and Theo Fages slipped a sharp drop-off pass to Mathieu Laguerre, who shrugged off the flimsy challenges of Sneyd and Stefan Ratchford before powering through to restore their six-point lead.

The Wolves excelled at limiting the Catalans’ yardage, but the moment the referee’s arm went up to signal the last tackle, the Dragons seemed to ignite. After an earlier warning shot from a Nick Cotric break, Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet – from well inside his own forty – dabbed a clever chip for himself, sowing chaos in the Wolves’ back-line. As the ball was swiftly worked left, Makinson was on hand to power through as boos rang around the Halliwell Jones.

Fages and Laguerre combined superbly once more, with the French centre slicing through the line with pace and power.

Luke Keary seized control, lofting a pinpoint kick to Makinson, who soared high to clutch the ball out of the air and ground in the corner for his hat-trick.

Jake Thewlis pulled Warrington back into the contest with a try a minute before the break and in the second forty, after numerous repeated sets, Sam Stone broke through.

The Dragons showed great spirit to repel wave after wave of Warrington attacks, but they finally cracked when Jake Thewlis scored a sensational diving finish. His brother Josh put the tie to bed six minutes from the end to keep their play-off hopes alive once more.

GAMESTAR: Marc Sneyd’s tremendous kicking game allowed Warrington a get out of jail card.

GAMEBREAKER: The Dragons were done for when Josh Thewlis pounced on a loose Dragons pass to score late on.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: First came the break from Laguerre, followed by the perfectly timed Keary kick, and then the acrobatics of Tommy Makinson – who couldn’t have wished for a better try to seal his hat-trick.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Marc Sneyd (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts Mathieu Laguerre (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons)

MATCHFACTS

WOLVES

19 Stefan Ratchford

2 Josh Thewlis

37 Zack Gardner

20 Connor Wrench

28 Jake Thewlis

6 George Williams

35 Marc Sneyd

13 Luke Yates

9 Danny Walker

40 Ryan Matterson

38 Sam Stone

12 Lachlan Fitzgibbon

11 Ben Currie

Subs (all used)

14 Sam Powell

15 Joe Philbin

27 Luke Thomas

21 Adam Holroyd

18th man (not used)

41 Ewan Smith

Also in 21-man squad

1 Matt Dufty

3 Toby King

10 Paul Vaughan

Tries: Gardner (12), Stone (46), Jake Thewlis (39, 69), Josh Thewlis (74)

Goals: Sneyd 4/4

DRAGONS

26 Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet

2 Tommy Makinson

23 Mathieu Laguerre

4 Reimis Smith

5 Nick Cotric

6 Luke Keary

21 Theo Fages

24 Franck Maria

14 Alrix Da Costa

15 Chris Satae

9 Ben Garcia

17 Bayley Sironen

13 Oliver Partington

Subs (all used)

8 Tevita Pangai Jr

16 Romain Navarrete

20 Jordan Dezaria

31 Denive Balmforth

18th man (not used)

18 Cesar Rouge

Also in 21-man squad

3 Arthur Romano

19 Paul Seguier

22 Fouad Yaha

Tries: Makinson (4, 19, 30), Laguerre (16)

Goals: Aispuro-Bichet 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12, 6-16, 6-22, 12-22; 18-22, 24-22, 30-22.

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Wolves: Marc Sneyd; Dragons: Mathieu Laguerre

Penalty count: 7-2

Half-time: 12-22

Referee: Tom Grant

Attendance: 10,740