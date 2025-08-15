Sam Burgess and Joel Tomkins react to Warrington Wolves’ late win over Catalans Dragons

SAM BURGESS praised his young players after Warrington returned to winning ways with a late win over Catalans Dragons.

Four out of five of Wolves’ tries in their 30-22 win were scored by players which had come through the Warrington system with Luke Thomas and Adam Holroyd also impressing off the bench.

“I thought they were great,” said the Warrington boss. “We have some exciting players coming through and there are a few more beneath them as well.

“In my first game I started 17-year-old Arron Lindop on the wing who had trained just four weeks with us.

“I want to see the young kids come through, because that’s how I got a start and it made my career.

“If they put their right foot forward at training, and they have the qualities, I will play them.”

Despite describing his side’s first-half performance as unacceptable, Burgess revealed that his half-time team talk was measured.

“I was relatively calm, considering the performance,” he said.

“I knew if we got our game together we could still win and I am proud of them. It was just about giving the right information that could help us get the win.”

Defeated Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins was disappointed to be on the losing end, having come so close to a victory.

“We made too many errors and gave away too many penalties in the second half,” he said.

“I thought we were really good in the first half, we came with a game plan to move the ball around to expose their edges and we did that really well.

“Tonight was a winnable game… ultimately we have come away with a loss so it is really disappointing. We will take a lot from that game, I certainly feel a lot better than I did after the result last week.”