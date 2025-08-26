Salford Red Devils complete loan swoop for Wakefield Trinity pair

SALFORD RED DEVILS have completed the month-loan signings of Wakefield Trinity pair Jack Croft and Neil Tchamambe.

Tchamambe was part of the Salford squad that lost 38-6 to Leigh Leopards last weekend, but the flying winger did make 106 metres in a stellar debut.

Tchamambe will be joined by Jack Croft who has scored ten tries in 61 appearances over two different spells, with the centre/back-rower also having spent time with the likes of Oldham and Newcastle.

Both men have joined in time for Salford’s clash against Warrington Wolves on Friday night, with Croft set to take the number 70 shirt.