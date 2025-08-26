Warrington Wolves star announces shock retirement

WARRINGTON WOLVES star Connor Wrench has announced his shock retirement at just 23 years of age.

A product of the Warrington’s academy system, Wrench has gone on to register 19 tries 51 appearances since breaking into the first-team in 2020.

After nine years at the club, the 23-year-old will now be pursuing a new opportunity outside of the sport.

Wrench himself said: “This hasn’t been an easy decision, and one I’ve been contemplating for a while, but it feels like the right step for me to make.

“I can’t thank everyone at the club enough for the part they’ve played in my journey.

“Representing my hometown club has meant a huge deal to me and I want to thank all my teammates, coaches, the staff and of course the fans for all their support over the years. The support I had through my injuries is something I’ll always appreciate too.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh challenge and wish the club every success in the future.”