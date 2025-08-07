Leeds Rhinos boss gives update on Alfie Edgell injury

ALFIE EDGELL will be out for at least four weeks with the foot injury he suffered in Leeds Rhinos’ defeat at Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds coach Brad Arthur has confirmed that the young winger has not suffered a fracture but is struggling with severe bone bruising.

With the club uncertain on an exact timescale, Chris Hankinson has been recruited from Salford Red Devils on a deal until the end of the season to plug the gap.

“He did it early in the first half but it got worse and worse,” explained Arthur.

“Those injuries can turn into stress fractures, so that’s why we got him off.

“It could be anywhere from four to eight weeks. If we push him too early it’s not good. Hence why we’ve tried to add a bit more depth.”

Hankinson could debut against Leigh Leopards, while co-captain Cameron Smith is expected to return after missing the Wakefield game.

Arthur said of the loose-forward: “He was having some issues around his back, but a couple of weeks off have helped.”