Sam Tomkins set for Catalans Dragons exit as new role revealed

SAM TOMKINS will leave Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2025 Super League season, his brother Joel has confirmed.

Joel was confirmed as the new Catalans head coach on a permanent basis with a two-year deal from 2026 yesterday afternoon in a press conference hosted by owner Bernard Guasch.

In the conference, Tomkins and Guasch outlined their vision for the French club moving forward, but brother Sam will not be in the plans for 2026 and beyond.

With Sam already enjoying a role in the media, Joel revealed that the fullback will be hanging up his boots and moving into the media position full-time.

“Sam’s made it quite clear that he’ll retire at the end of the season,” Joel said.

“He’s got a role in the media moving forward, so he’s quite clear that he wants to move forward working in the media whether that’s on Sky or with another broadcaster.

“Sam’s pretty clear that he’s a supporter of the Dragons, he and his family love living in Perpignan and they’ll continue to live there.

“But he’s got a clear motivation that he wants to move into a media role in the years to come.”

The 36-year-old has registered 41 tries, 153 goals and six drop goals in 118 appearances for the Dragons since making the move ahead of the 2019 Super League season.