Hull KR boss Willie Peters’ verdict on Sauaso Sue’s no-charge despite red card

WILLIE PETERS was pleased to see his original scepticism over Sauaso Sue’s red card against Leeds Rhinos vindicated.

Sue avoided any charge for the high tackle which saw him dismissed in the second half of last Friday’s game at Headingley.

The match review panel deemed that the Hull KR prop did all he reasonably could have to adjust to the falling height of Leeds’ Sam Lisone.

After the match, Robins coach Peters said: “It’s a contact sport and we are going to have some accidents. I don’t know what more Jesse (Sue) could have done.”

His side went on to win the match and Peters is happy to move on from the controversial incident now Sue is available for the Magic Weekend meeting with Salford Red Devils.

“I was just going to wait and see what the panel said because there’s nothing I could have done about it at the time,” he said.

“He got sent off, we got through that game, so then it goes back to what the panel says, that’s what matters to me.

“Do we have our player for next week? Does he lose points? Or do they see it how we saw it?

“Then there would have been questions afterwards and we’d look at if we could fault it (the decision) or not.

“But it’s good that the panel saw what most people have seen.

“As I said after the game, I didn’t think it was a red card. Once the panel said there was no charge, we moved on from it.”