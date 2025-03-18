Nene Macdonald absent as Salford Red Devils name just 18 players for Huddersfield Giants

SALFORD RED DEVILS will go up against Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night in Round Five of the 2025 Super League campaign.

But, they will do so with just an 18-man squad named by head coach Paul Rowley once more, with the club still in special measures – and Nene Macdonald is still absent with the jungle drums beating about his impending exit.

This morning, League Express revealed that St Helens had entered the race to sign the Papua New Guinea international, with Leigh Leopards and Castleford Tigers also vying for his signature.

With Macdonald seemingly on his way out of Salford, there is also no place in the 18-man squad for Tim Lafai, with League Express revealing over the weekend that the former Samoa international was set to return to Australia.

Marc Sneyd, of course, is now a Warrington Wolves player after exiting the Red Devils last week.

However, Joe Shorrocks has returned to the Salford squad following a three-game suspension which saw the loose-forward miss games against Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and Bradfod Bulls.

Ethan Ryan also returned for the Red Devils’ side in the Challenge Cup win over Bradford and will make his first appearance of the Super League season this weekend.

The squad in full:

1. Ryan Brierley

2. Ethan Ryan

5. Deon Cross

6. Jayden Nikorima

10. Chris Hill

12. Kallum Watkins

13. Joe Shorrocks

14. Chris Atkin

15. Shane Wright

17. Esan Marsters

18. Jack Ormondroyd

19. Justin Sangaré

20. Joe Bullock

22. Matty Foster

24. Harvey Wilson

27. Kai Morgan

28. Nathan Connell

30. Tiaki Chan