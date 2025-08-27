Salford Red Devils name squad as star set for return and loanees remain

SALFORD RED DEVILS could have Jayden Nikorima back for Friday’s trip to Warrington Wolves.

The halfback hasn’t appeared since Salford’s last victory, at home to Castleford Tigers in mid-July.

Since then another glut of players have departed, leaving Nikorima as one of only nine first-team stars remaining from the beginning of the season.

Head coach Paul Rowley said: “He’ll be back into the squad, but we’re not sure yet whether he will play or not.”

After considerable squad changes for their previous two matches, against Hull FC and Leigh Leopards, Rowley has a more settled side to work with this week.

As well as Jack Croft joining Neil Tchamambe on loan from Wakefield Trinity, Salford have retained the services of Hull KR pair Leon Ruan and Louis Gorman and Leigh’s Jack Darbyshire, all of whom made their club debuts last time out.

Fellow Hull KR loanee Rowan Milnes is also in their 21-man squad for the Warrington match, as is Sam Davis, who hasn’t appeared for the club since May.

But there is no Emmanuel Waine, nor the suspended Finley Yates, but free-agent pair Jack Walker and Isaac Shaw have joined on contracts until the end of the season.

Salford squad: Tiaki Chan, Nathan Connell, Jack Croft, Jack Darbyshire, Sam Davis, Charlie Glover, Louix Gorman, Loghan Lewis, Joe Mellor, Rowan Milnes, Kai Morgan, Declan Murphy, Jayden Nikorima, Leon Ruan, Dan Russell, Justin Sangaré, Isaac Shaw, Neil Tchamambe, Toby Warren, Jack Walker, Harvey Wilson.