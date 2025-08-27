Salford Red Devils sign former Super League duo for rest of season

SALFORD RED DEVILS have signed former Super League players Jack Walker and Isaac Shaw for the rest of the season.

Fullback Walker was released by Sheffield Eagles last week while forward Shaw has been without a club since leaving Wakefield Trinity in June.

Walker, 26, has 94 top-flight games under his belt with Leeds Rhinos – where he was part of their 2017 Grand Final-winning side – Hull KR and Hull FC while Shaw, 22, has made seven Super League appearances.

Both players are in contention for Friday’s trip to Warrington Wolves on Friday night, completing a full 21-man squad.

Salford also signed Jack Croft on loan from Wakefield Trinity earlier this week, as well as retaining five of the players who joined on a short-term basis ahead of last Friday’s defeat to Leigh Leopards, while Jayden Nikorima could return from injury.

Salford squad: Tiaki Chan, Nathan Connell, Jack Croft, Jack Darbyshire, Sam Davis, Charlie Glover, Louix Gorman, Loghan Lewis, Joe Mellor, Rowan Milnes, Kai Morgan, Declan Murphy, Jayden Nikorima, Leon Ruan, Dan Russell, Justin Sangaré, Isaac Shaw, Neil Tchamambe, Toby Warren, Jack Walker, Harvey Wilson.