Salford Red Devils prop to feature for Barrow Raiders

BARROW RAIDERS have taken Salford Red Devils prop Joe Bullock on dual-registration ahead of their home game with Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

The former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves star linked up with the club – where he played between 2014 and 2018 – in April only to suffer a lower leg injury on his sole appearance.

Bullock returned to action for Salford against Wigan at the end of May, and then also featured in Sunday’s defeat to Hull FC.

He is now returning to Cumbria in the short term and Barrow’s director of rugby, Andy Gaffney, said: “We are pleased to welcome Joe back to the group this week.

“His spell was cut short earlier in the year, but we are all aware of the qualities he brings to the squad and the different he can make in tight games.”