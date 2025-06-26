Sprinting background helping Zach Eckersley on the wing for Wigan Warriors

ZACH ECKERSLEY insists that he is “enjoying” the challenge of being a winger, revealing that a sprinting background has helped him.

The Wigan Warriors star is a centre by trade, but can also play on the wing and at fullback.

With first-choice winger Abbas Miski, however, sat on the sidelines following a knee operation, Eckersley has been entrusted by head coach Matt Peet to fill the Lebanese international’s spot.

The number of first-team games enjoyed by Eckersley has now hit double figures – and the 21-year-old is keen to put his hand up to play anywhere for the Warriors.

“I’m enjoying it, it’s really good and its obviously different to centre. It’s the longest run of games I’ve had on the wing up to now,” Eckersley said.

“It’s challenging because it’s different but I’m happy to help the team where I can and hopefully help get the wins we need.

“Missing someone like Abbas Miski and his backfield carries is massive. That’s a big part of what I am trying to improve on my game – increasing the number of carries and metres.

“Abbas is so good at that so I am trying to improve, but also not trying to be too much like Abbas as my game is a bit different.

“It’s about going out there and enjoying myself and expressing myself.”

Having a sprinting background has also helped Eckersley demonstrate the lightning pace to finish off tries.

“I first went down to sprint training when I was 11 and it was twice a week. I went to the same sprinting coach my dad used to have.

“It has really helped my game.”