Salford Red Devils’ Super League clash against Catalans Dragons brought forward

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ Super League clash against Catalans Dragons has been brought forward.

Whilst Wigan Warriors’ home fixture against Wakefield Trinity will kick off five minutes later at 3:05pm on Sunday afternoon, Salford’s will now take place at 2:15pm as part of a double-header with the Red Devils’ Women’s side.

The Women’s Challenge Cup fixture against Featherstone Rovers will kick off at 12pm noon as the men go up against Catalans at 2:15pm.