Salford Red Devils’ Super League clash against Catalans Dragons brought forward

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ Super League clash against Catalans Dragons has been brought forward.
Whilst Wigan Warriors’ home fixture against Wakefield Trinity will kick off five minutes later at 3:05pm on Sunday afternoon, Salford’s will now take place at 2:15pm as part of a double-header with the Red Devils’ Women’s side.
The Women’s Challenge Cup fixture against Featherstone Rovers will kick off at 12pm noon as the men go up against Catalans at 2:15pm.
🏃♂️ ɪᴛ'ꜱ ᴀɴᴏᴛʜᴇʀ ᴅᴏᴜʙʟᴇ ɢᴀᴍᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ!
🚨 Please note the Men's clash with @DragonsOfficiel on Sunday will now kick-off at 2:15pm, with the Women's Challenge Cup fixture now kicking-off at 12pm!
Click below to join us! 🎟
💪 #TogetherStronger | 🔴👹
— Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) April 17, 2023