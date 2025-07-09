Salford Red Devils sign Wakefield Trinity star on loan

SALFORD RED DEVILS have signed Oliver Russell from Wakefield Trinity on a two-week loan deal.

The halfback is making his return from a broken hand, suffered at the beginning of April, which has limited him to seven Wakefield appearances since signing from Huddersfield Giants ahead of this season.

Russell replaces Danny Richardson, who has returned to Hull KR following the end of his own two-week loan, in the Salford squad.

He is available for matches against Castleford Tigers, this Sunday, and Leeds Rhinos on Friday, July 18.