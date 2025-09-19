“Tired” Chris Chester admits Castleford Tigers star won’t play against St Helens

CHRIS CHESTER admits he is “tired” of being a head coach as he reveals Castleford Tigers star Jason Qareqare will miss tomorrow night’s clash against St Helens.

Despite being named in the Castleford 21-man squad against Wigan Warriors last weekend and Saints this weekend, the Fijian international will be rested until pre-season.

Zac Cini will return, though.

“We’ve decided against putting Jason Qareqare in there because the risk far outweighs the reward,” Chester said.

“With his previous hamstring injuries and history, we felt it was best for the sake of one game to leave him and ensure he has a full pre-season with us.

“Zac Cini is back in the mix so he will definitely play.”

Chester is hoping to see the group go out on a high, but admits he is “tired” of being in the hot seat.

“It’s one last chance to spend together as a group. We spoke about that this morning in the team meeting. We have a lot of players that are leaving the club as well as staff members leaving.

“It’s important we enjoy the last couple of days together.

“I’m just very tired. It’s been a tough three-and-a-half months I won’t lie but we just have to crack on.”